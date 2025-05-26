Ex-Councillor Arrested for Aiding Illegal Myanmar Nationals in India

A former municipal councillor, identified as Shehzade, has been apprehended in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, for his alleged involvement in aiding Myanmar nationals in acquiring fraudulent Aadhaar cards and other documents, facilitating their illegal stay in India, as stated by local police on Monday.

Shehzade, around 45 years old and a resident of Manohar Nagar under Gangaghat Police Station, was detained on Monday. He reportedly served as a councillor in the area during the time of the offense, according to a press note from the superintendent of police's office.

This arrest follows a probe initiated on May 22 after reports of suspicious individuals residing in a makeshift settlement near the Ganga river. The investigation unveiled that these individuals, including three women, were Myanmar nationals who had entered India via Assam, living without valid documents. It's alleged that Shehzade played a pivotal role in the fabrication of their fake documents, leading to legal actions against the Myanmar immigrants in accordance with the Foreigners Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)