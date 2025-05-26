Manipur's Identity Crisis: Protesters Demand Apology Over State Name Concealment

In a significant protest movement in Manipur, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) organized a rally in response to the concealment of the state's name from a government vehicle. Protesters wielding bamboo torches demanded accountability, seeking an apology from the governor.

The incident, unfolding near Gwaltabi while journalists were en route to the Shirui Lily festival, ignited a series of demonstrations. Chanting slogans for a united Manipur, protesters embarked on a three-kilometer march from Kakwa to Singjamei, only to be halted by security forces.

As tensions rise, COCOMI has announced plans to lock state central offices. Despite security measures preventing a direct march to the Raj Bhavan, protesters formed a human chain spanning six kilometers, emphasizing that Manipur's identity is non-negotiable.