Manipur's Identity Crisis: Protesters Demand Apology Over State Name Concealment

Protesters in Manipur, part of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), held a rally over the concealment of the state's name from a government bus. They demanded an apology from the governor, sparking widespread demonstrations and a looming shutdown of central offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant protest movement in Manipur, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) organized a rally in response to the concealment of the state's name from a government vehicle. Protesters wielding bamboo torches demanded accountability, seeking an apology from the governor.

The incident, unfolding near Gwaltabi while journalists were en route to the Shirui Lily festival, ignited a series of demonstrations. Chanting slogans for a united Manipur, protesters embarked on a three-kilometer march from Kakwa to Singjamei, only to be halted by security forces.

As tensions rise, COCOMI has announced plans to lock state central offices. Despite security measures preventing a direct march to the Raj Bhavan, protesters formed a human chain spanning six kilometers, emphasizing that Manipur's identity is non-negotiable.

