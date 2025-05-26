Political Storm: K T Rama Rao Fights Alleged Vendetta in Formula E Inquiry
Telangana's BRS working president K T Rama Rao is summoned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau over the Formula E case. He calls the notice political harassment, planning to respond post his US and UK trips. Allegations intensify with his sister K Kavitha accusing Congress of diversion tactics.
- Country:
- India
K T Rama Rao, working president of the BRS, received a notice from the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) requiring his appearance on May 28 in connection with the Formula E case inquiry. He requested a postponement, citing plans to visit the US and UK. Despite his belief that the case represents 'political harassment,' he expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation upon returning.
On social media platform 'X,' Rama Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of political vendetta, noting Reddy's recent legal entanglements in a separate money laundering case. Criticism was directed at BJP leaders for their silence on Reddy's alleged involvement, amidst visible camaraderie with top BJP figures.
Rama Rao had previously faced questioning regarding unapproved foreign currency payments linked to February 2023's Formula E event in Hyderabad. The ACB's notice faced backlash from BRS MLC K Kavitha, labeling it a ploy by the Congress government to distract from its shortcomings. Her remarks follow closely on her recent defense of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Internal Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Leaked Letter Sparks Debate
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Faces Court Over Derogatory Remarks
Political Turmoil Intensifies in Telangana as BRS Targets CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana's Pursuit for Progress: CM Revanth Reddy's Pledge
Telangana's Vision for Viksit Bharat: Revanth Reddy at NITI Aayog Meet