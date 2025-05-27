Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh
In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a tragic accident involving a speeding SUV and a motorcycle resulted in the death of two men. One victim was decapitated in the collision, occurring on the Badnawar-Ujjain Road. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine further details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Two men tragically lost their lives when a speeding SUV collided with their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police confirmed on Tuesday.
Amid the grim scenes on the Badnawar-Ujjain Road, one of the victims suffered a horrific decapitation, with his head found 80 feet from the crash site, an assistant sub-inspector stated.
Identified as 30-year-old Dashrath from Sarangi, one victim's identity is confirmed, while the decapitated rider's identity remains unknown. Police have initiated a probe and have dispatched both bodies for post-mortem examinations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement