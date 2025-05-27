BSF Strikes Hard: Operation Sindoor's Fierce Border Retaliation
The Border Security Force (BSF) responded strongly to unprovoked firing from Pakistani Rangers along the Jammu frontier, targeting terrorist launch pads and border outposts during Operation Sindoor. The operation resulted in significant damages to Pakistani positions and infrastructure while securing the border and ensuring India's defense readiness.
The Border Security Force (BSF) launched a powerful counterattack against Pakistani Rangers along the Jammu frontier. This came after unprovoked firing aimed at Indian posts during Operation Sindoor, leading to the destruction of three terrorist launch pads and multiple Pakistani outposts.
Retaliating to an attempted infiltration by 40-50 terrorists under Pakistani cover, BSF targeted 76 border and 42 forward defense locations. Officials confirmed significant damage to terror infrastructure, causing fatalities among terrorists and Rangers. A key ISI-run launch pad was dismantled, neutralizing imminent threats.
The operation, fueled by strategic intelligence and robust inter-agency coordination, involved BSF women personnel showcasing courage in their advanced positions. The BSF's steadfast defense continues, aiming to honor its martyrs while maintaining stringent surveillance and aggressive field dominance at the border.
