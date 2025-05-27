Left Menu

India's United Stand Against Global Terrorism: A Diplomatic Outreach

All-party parliamentary delegations visited several countries to assert India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, especially against Pakistan. Key leaders met with foreign counterparts to reinforce India's message and seek support against terrorist activities. India carried out precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure, showcasing its decisive response to threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore/Paris/Kinshasa | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move against global terrorism, India's all-party parliamentary delegations have embarked on a diplomatic mission to convey the nation's zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism.

Led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the delegations visited Singapore, Paris, Kinshasa, Slovenia, Panama City, and upcoming visits to South Africa, highlighting the need for united global action against terrorism.

India showcased its resolve through precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan, underscoring a strong and decisive response to any terror threat emanating from neighboring soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

