India's United Stand Against Global Terrorism: A Diplomatic Outreach

In a decisive move against global terrorism, India's all-party parliamentary delegations have embarked on a diplomatic mission to convey the nation's zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism.

Led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the delegations visited Singapore, Paris, Kinshasa, Slovenia, Panama City, and upcoming visits to South Africa, highlighting the need for united global action against terrorism.

India showcased its resolve through precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan, underscoring a strong and decisive response to any terror threat emanating from neighboring soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)