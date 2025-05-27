Acquittal of Jamaat Leader Sparks Debate in Bangladesh

In a significant legal turn, Bangladesh's Supreme Court has acquitted ATM Azharul Islam, a senior leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, from a death sentence imposed for war crimes during the 1971 Liberation War. This move reverses the earlier ruling by the International Crimes Tribunal.

The seven-member Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, delivered the verdict, ordering Islam's immediate release unless involved in other cases. This decision comes amid heightened tension over alleged political targeting in war crime trials.

The acquittal is seen by some, including Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, as the result of last year's student-led movement opposing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government. This context adds layers of complexity to ongoing debates about justice and political vendettas in Bangladesh.

