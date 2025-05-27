Left Menu

Tura Secretariat Set to Transform Governance for Garo Hills

The Tura Secretariat in Meghalaya will serve as an additional facilitation center for Garo Hills residents, reducing the need to travel to Shillong for official work. The initiative aims to bring government services closer, with project completion expected in January 2027, involving a budget increase from Rs 30 crore to Rs 150 crore.

The Tura Secretariat, announced by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, promises significant improvements for residents of the Garo Hills. It will act as an additional secretariat, minimizing the need for long journeys to Shillong for documentation and governmental interactions.

Initially envisioned as a mini secretariat with a budget of Rs 30 crore, the project has expanded to include comprehensive department offices, now estimated to cost Rs 150 crore. The government aims to enhance service delivery directly in Tura, facilitating more localized access to administrative processes. Completion is expected by January 2027.

In tandem with infrastructural developments, Sangma distributed smartphones worth Rs 6 crore, funded by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, to Anganwadi workers. These devices will digitize work processes and improve efficiency in delivering vital social services to the community.

