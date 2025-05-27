Tensions in Gaza: Aid Distribution Under Fire
The Israeli military clarified that warning shots, not direct gunfire, were used near an aid center in Rafah, Gaza, addressing earlier chaos when Palestinians seized aid from U.S.-backed distribution points. Concerns over biometric checks were overshadowed by the urgent demand for food.
The Israeli military issued a statement on Tuesday asserting that its forces fired warning shots near a U.S.-backed aid center in Rafah, Gaza, rather than directing aerial gunfire towards it.
Control over the site was reportedly re-established, allowing aid distributions to proceed as planned despite earlier unrest.
Thousands of Palestinians, driven by a desperate need for food, rushed aid distribution sites, temporarily overwhelming biometric and other intended checks by Israel.
