Left Menu

Tensions in Gaza: Aid Distribution Under Fire

The Israeli military clarified that warning shots, not direct gunfire, were used near an aid center in Rafah, Gaza, addressing earlier chaos when Palestinians seized aid from U.S.-backed distribution points. Concerns over biometric checks were overshadowed by the urgent demand for food.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:17 IST
Tensions in Gaza: Aid Distribution Under Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military issued a statement on Tuesday asserting that its forces fired warning shots near a U.S.-backed aid center in Rafah, Gaza, rather than directing aerial gunfire towards it.

Control over the site was reportedly re-established, allowing aid distributions to proceed as planned despite earlier unrest.

Thousands of Palestinians, driven by a desperate need for food, rushed aid distribution sites, temporarily overwhelming biometric and other intended checks by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025