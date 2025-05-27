Tensions in Gaza: Aid Distribution Under Fire

The Israeli military issued a statement on Tuesday asserting that its forces fired warning shots near a U.S.-backed aid center in Rafah, Gaza, rather than directing aerial gunfire towards it.

Control over the site was reportedly re-established, allowing aid distributions to proceed as planned despite earlier unrest.

Thousands of Palestinians, driven by a desperate need for food, rushed aid distribution sites, temporarily overwhelming biometric and other intended checks by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)