Delhi's Stray Dog Dilemma: Seeking a Harmonious Solution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has underscored the need for a sustainable solution to the city's growing stray dog problem, addressing both public concern and animal welfare. At the inauguration of development work in her constituency, an elderly woman's plea highlighted the pressing issue.

Gupta called for a policy that considers the legal constraints on sheltering or moving stray dogs. She emphasized collaboration with residents, recognizing the delicate balance between human and animal needs. The Delhi government's approach involves creating a platform for stakeholders involved in the situation.

The Delhi High Court has directed the city authorities to draft a policy for the institutional rehabilitation of stray dogs, highlighting coordinated efforts among government bodies. Although the Municipal Corporation of Delhi conducts sterilizations, the rapid increase in stray dog populations underscores the urgency for effective solutions.