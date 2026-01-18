Left Menu

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Heavy rains in New South Wales, Australia, led to floods prompting evacuations in Sydney's Narrabeen suburb. Over 1,400 incidents were addressed by emergency services, mostly due to people driving through flooded areas. Authorities cautioned residents about potential thunderstorms and wild weather claims a life in Wollongong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 18-01-2026 04:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 04:58 IST
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Australia

Twenty residents were rescued from expanding floodwaters across New South Wales, Australia, as torrential rains lashed the region, authorities reported on Sunday. The state capital, Sydney, witnessed swift evacuations in Narrabeen after severe flooding threats on Saturday evening.

State Emergency Services, grappling with over 1,400 incidents since the downpour began, emphasize the many rescues from drivers stranded in floodwaters. Persistent flash floods led to multiple road closures, expected to continue, stated Assistant Commissioner Sonya Oyston.

Residents south of Sydney remain on high alert with more thunderstorms predicted, following a deluge that saw 72.4mm of rain in mere hours. The perilous conditions claimed a life near Wollongong when a woman was struck by a tree branch, highlighting the storm's deadly intensity.

