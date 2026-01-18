Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Twenty residents were rescued from expanding floodwaters across New South Wales, Australia, as torrential rains lashed the region, authorities reported on Sunday. The state capital, Sydney, witnessed swift evacuations in Narrabeen after severe flooding threats on Saturday evening.

State Emergency Services, grappling with over 1,400 incidents since the downpour began, emphasize the many rescues from drivers stranded in floodwaters. Persistent flash floods led to multiple road closures, expected to continue, stated Assistant Commissioner Sonya Oyston.

Residents south of Sydney remain on high alert with more thunderstorms predicted, following a deluge that saw 72.4mm of rain in mere hours. The perilous conditions claimed a life near Wollongong when a woman was struck by a tree branch, highlighting the storm's deadly intensity.