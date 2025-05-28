Iran Executes Convicted Spy for Israel
Iran has executed Pedram Madani after the supreme court upheld his death sentence. Convicted of spying for Israel, Madani allegedly provided classified information to Mossad. Arrested in 2020, he reportedly met with Mossad officers and received foreign currency and cryptocurrency as payment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:10 IST
- Country:
- Iran
Iran executed a man on Wednesday, convicted of espionage for Israel, as announced by state media. Pedram Madani was reportedly hanged following the supreme court's decision to uphold his death sentence from a lower court.
The official IRNA news agency detailed accusations against Madani, claiming he visited Israel and interacted with Mossad officers to relay confidential information regarding Iranian infrastructure.
According to reports, Madani received foreign currency and cryptocurrency in return, and had an encounter with Mossad officials at the Israeli embassy in Belgium. He was apprehended in 2020.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- execution
- spying
- Israel
- Pedram Madani
- Mossad
- espionage
- death sentence
- cryptocurrency
- IRNA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swedish Diplomat Detained: Espionage Allegations Unfold
Espionage Allegations Shake Sweden: Diplomat Detained
India Expels Pakistani Diplomat Amid Espionage Allegations
Diplomatic Deception: Swedish Diplomat Detained Over Espionage Suspicions
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Expulsions Amid Espionage Allegations