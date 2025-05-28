Left Menu

Iran Executes Convicted Spy for Israel

Iran has executed Pedram Madani after the supreme court upheld his death sentence. Convicted of spying for Israel, Madani allegedly provided classified information to Mossad. Arrested in 2020, he reportedly met with Mossad officers and received foreign currency and cryptocurrency as payment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:10 IST
Iran executed a man on Wednesday, convicted of espionage for Israel, as announced by state media. Pedram Madani was reportedly hanged following the supreme court's decision to uphold his death sentence from a lower court.

The official IRNA news agency detailed accusations against Madani, claiming he visited Israel and interacted with Mossad officers to relay confidential information regarding Iranian infrastructure.

According to reports, Madani received foreign currency and cryptocurrency in return, and had an encounter with Mossad officials at the Israeli embassy in Belgium. He was apprehended in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

