Iran Executes Convicted Spy for Israel

Iran executed a man on Wednesday, convicted of espionage for Israel, as announced by state media. Pedram Madani was reportedly hanged following the supreme court's decision to uphold his death sentence from a lower court.

The official IRNA news agency detailed accusations against Madani, claiming he visited Israel and interacted with Mossad officers to relay confidential information regarding Iranian infrastructure.

According to reports, Madani received foreign currency and cryptocurrency in return, and had an encounter with Mossad officials at the Israeli embassy in Belgium. He was apprehended in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)