Ex-Navy Sailor Sentenced for Espionage: US vs. China Intelligence Clash

Jinchao Wei, a former US Navy sailor, was sentenced to over 16 years for selling sensitive military manuals to a Chinese intelligence officer. Wei's actions, driven by loneliness, highlighted the ongoing espionage threat from China. He received $12,000, compromising ship locations and technical details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:42 IST
Ex-Navy Sailor Sentenced for Espionage: US vs. China Intelligence Clash
A former US Navy sailor, Jinchao Wei, has been sentenced to over 16 years in prison for selling sensitive military information to a Chinese intelligence officer, as per prosecutors. This verdict was reached by a federal judge in San Diego, closing a high-profile espionage case.

Wei, who worked aboard the USS Essex, received more than $12,000 for distributing technical and operating manuals on US naval systems, as confirmed by the Department of Justice. His conviction is part of broader concerns regarding Chinese espionage, which has led to multiple criminal cases.

Recruited through social media by a Chinese officer in 2022, Wei managed to bypass security by using encrypted messaging apps for communication. Despite acknowledging suspicious activity, he continued selling vital intelligence, which included ship locations and defense systems, over an 18-month period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

