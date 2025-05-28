Macron's Strategic Dilemma: To Recognize Palestine or Not

French President Emmanuel Macron is pondering a significant political move: recognizing a Palestinian state. Diplomatic sources indicate this step might not effectively pressure Israel towards a peace agreement, potentially deepening Western divides.

France, alongside Saudi Arabia, is preparing for a United Nations conference in June to discuss a roadmap for a Palestinian state while ensuring Israeli security. Macron's position has evolved due to increased violence in the region, heightening the urgency in Paris.

Israeli officials have strongly lobbied against France recognizing a Palestinian state, hinting at possible repercussions for bilateral relations. Despite international pressure, France remains focused on the significance of potential recognition, with Macron seeking to etch his legacy before his presidential term ends in 2027.