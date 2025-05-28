US Unveils Visa Restrictions on Foreign Censors

The United States unveiled a new visa restriction policy on Wednesday, targeting foreign nationals who censor or threaten Americans. This policy is directed at individuals who issue or threaten arrest warrants on U.S. citizens or residents for their social media posts while on U.S. soil.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sternly stated in a press release that it is unacceptable for foreign officials to pressure for content moderation or issue arrest threats against Americans. He highlighted the importance of safeguarding free speech, particularly on American platforms.

This move reinforces U.S. commitment to protecting its citizens' rights to express themselves freely without fear of foreign intervention or censorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)