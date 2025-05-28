Left Menu

US Unveils Visa Restrictions on Foreign Censors

The United States has implemented a new visa restriction policy aimed at foreign nationals who censor or restrict Americans. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that foreign officials should not issue warrants or demand content moderation for social media posts made by U.S. citizens on American platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:12 IST
US Unveils Visa Restrictions on Foreign Censors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States unveiled a new visa restriction policy on Wednesday, targeting foreign nationals who censor or threaten Americans. This policy is directed at individuals who issue or threaten arrest warrants on U.S. citizens or residents for their social media posts while on U.S. soil.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sternly stated in a press release that it is unacceptable for foreign officials to pressure for content moderation or issue arrest threats against Americans. He highlighted the importance of safeguarding free speech, particularly on American platforms.

This move reinforces U.S. commitment to protecting its citizens' rights to express themselves freely without fear of foreign intervention or censorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025