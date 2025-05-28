US Unveils Visa Restrictions on Foreign Censors
The United States has implemented a new visa restriction policy aimed at foreign nationals who censor or restrict Americans. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that foreign officials should not issue warrants or demand content moderation for social media posts made by U.S. citizens on American platforms.
The United States unveiled a new visa restriction policy on Wednesday, targeting foreign nationals who censor or threaten Americans. This policy is directed at individuals who issue or threaten arrest warrants on U.S. citizens or residents for their social media posts while on U.S. soil.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio sternly stated in a press release that it is unacceptable for foreign officials to pressure for content moderation or issue arrest threats against Americans. He highlighted the importance of safeguarding free speech, particularly on American platforms.
This move reinforces U.S. commitment to protecting its citizens' rights to express themselves freely without fear of foreign intervention or censorship.
