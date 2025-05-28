Billionaire Elon Musk and DOGE Face Legal Battle over Federal Data Access
A lawsuit accusing Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) of unlawfully accessing government data, canceling contracts, and terminating employees will proceed, as a federal judge declined to dismiss the case. Judge Tanya Chutkan allowed 14 states' claims against Musk and DOGE, while dismissing President Trump from the suit.
- Country:
- United States
A significant legal development has unfolded with a federal judge's decision to allow a lawsuit against tech mogul Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to proceed. The legal battle stems from allegations of unauthorized access to government data, contract cancellations, and federal employee terminations.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, overseeing the case, ruled that 14 states have grounds to pursue their claims against Musk and DOGE, initiated in February. The accusations suggest constitutional breaches, citing Musk's lack of official appointment as a key concern.
While Judge Chutkan dismissed former President Donald Trump from the lawsuit, she found sufficient cause to continue with the claims against Musk and DOGE, highlighting unresolved questions surrounding Musk's authority and the structure of DOGE.
