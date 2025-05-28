Left Menu

Billionaire Elon Musk and DOGE Face Legal Battle over Federal Data Access

A lawsuit accusing Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) of unlawfully accessing government data, canceling contracts, and terminating employees will proceed, as a federal judge declined to dismiss the case. Judge Tanya Chutkan allowed 14 states' claims against Musk and DOGE, while dismissing President Trump from the suit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:43 IST
Billionaire Elon Musk and DOGE Face Legal Battle over Federal Data Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A significant legal development has unfolded with a federal judge's decision to allow a lawsuit against tech mogul Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to proceed. The legal battle stems from allegations of unauthorized access to government data, contract cancellations, and federal employee terminations.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, overseeing the case, ruled that 14 states have grounds to pursue their claims against Musk and DOGE, initiated in February. The accusations suggest constitutional breaches, citing Musk's lack of official appointment as a key concern.

While Judge Chutkan dismissed former President Donald Trump from the lawsuit, she found sufficient cause to continue with the claims against Musk and DOGE, highlighting unresolved questions surrounding Musk's authority and the structure of DOGE.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025