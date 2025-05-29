Ukraine Calls on Russia for Peace Memorandum Response
Ukraine has submitted its peace memorandum to Russia and is urging Moscow to provide its version. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov emphasizes the need for Russia's document to ensure productive peace talks as Russia offers to meet in Istanbul on June 2.
Ukraine has officially submitted its peace proposal to the Russian delegation, calling on Moscow to reciprocate without delay. This follows Defense Minister Rustem Umerov's statement on Wednesday urging a prompt response to facilitate meaningful discussions.
Umerov highlighted Ukraine's willingness to engage in further meetings with Russian representatives, underscoring the necessity for Moscow to present their version of the 'memorandum' prior to the proposed meeting in Istanbul on June 2.
With just four days left until the planned talks, Umerov stressed the importance of having Russia's documentation in hand to avoid making the session an empty gesture and to genuinely advance towards ending the ongoing conflict.
