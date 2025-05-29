Federal Judge Rejects Bid to Reinstate Fired Official in Contentious Copyright Office Case
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has denied Shira Perlmutter's emergency request to be reinstated as U.S. Copyright Office Director following her dismissal by the Trump administration. This decision comes amid political tensions over her firing, with the administration maintaining that political oversight is within presidential rights.
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., dismissed Shira Perlmutter's emergency request Wednesday to prevent her removal as U.S. Copyright Office Director. Judge Timothy Kelly said the loss of her position did not merit immediate reinstatement amid ongoing legal processes.
Perlmutter had argued her firing, which Democrats claimed was politically motivated, was unlawful. Yet, recent judicial precedents did not favor her emergency request. The lawsuit, noting a string of politically charged dismissals, is drawing attention to the separation of governmental powers.
Amid this turmoil, a report from the Copyright Office highlighted contentious intersections between artificial intelligence and copyright law, underscoring the broader policy conflicts surrounding Perlmutter's ousting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Orders Release of Indian Student Detained for Pro-Palestinian Activism
A federal judge says Georgetown student Badar Khan Suri can be released from immigration detention as his case proceeds, reports AP.
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Government Downsizing Plans
Federal Judge Halts Oklahoma's Immigration Law Enforcement
Federal Judge Rules for Family Reunion in High-Profile Deportation Case