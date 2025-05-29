Federal Judge Rejects Bid to Reinstate Fired Official in Contentious Copyright Office Case

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., dismissed Shira Perlmutter's emergency request Wednesday to prevent her removal as U.S. Copyright Office Director. Judge Timothy Kelly said the loss of her position did not merit immediate reinstatement amid ongoing legal processes.

Perlmutter had argued her firing, which Democrats claimed was politically motivated, was unlawful. Yet, recent judicial precedents did not favor her emergency request. The lawsuit, noting a string of politically charged dismissals, is drawing attention to the separation of governmental powers.

Amid this turmoil, a report from the Copyright Office highlighted contentious intersections between artificial intelligence and copyright law, underscoring the broader policy conflicts surrounding Perlmutter's ousting.

(With inputs from agencies.)