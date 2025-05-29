Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for 2016 Rape Case

In a significant verdict, a man has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a court for the heinous crime of raping a 14-year-old girl in 2016.

Special Judge (POCSO) P C Kushwaha delivered the judgment against Abdul Kadir, imposing a fine of Rs 30,000 as well. Assistant District Government Counsel Vinod Kumar Singh disclosed the details of the conviction.

The crime transpired on May 6, 2016, within the Kotwali police station jurisdiction. Following the girl's father's complaint, Kadir was charged under IPC section 376 and the POCSO Act provisions.