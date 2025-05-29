Operation Sindoor: India's United Stand Against Terrorism

During the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Operation Sindoor as a decisive response to terrorism in India. Speaking virtually, Modi condemned the Pahalgam attack as an affront to humanity and underscored the nation's unified front against terror threats.

Due to adverse weather, Modi was unable to attend the celebrations in Gangtok and instead addressed the audience from Bagdogra, West Bengal. He emphasized India's commitment to becoming a sports powerhouse, notably through the Northeast's potential, positioning Sikkim as a prospective hub for adventure sports.

Highlighting Sikkim's strides, Modi pointed out the state's success in increasing organic exports and conserving biodiversity. He announced the Sevoke-Rangpo project, a significant connectivity endeavor linking Sikkim to India's rail network, reflecting the government's infrastructural focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)