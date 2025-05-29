Tragic Crash: South Korean Navy Plane Down, Search Continues

A South Korean navy aircraft carrying four crew members crashed on Thursday, leading to at least two fatalities, according to navy officials. The P-3 patrol plane, which departed from Pohang, plummeted for reasons yet unknown.

Navy officer Cho Young-sang stated in a briefing that two bodies had been recovered and were being transported to a hospital. The search for the other two crew members is ongoing.

Authorities have not reported any civilian casualties. Meanwhile, a task force has been set up to determine the cause, and all P-3 flights have been temporarily suspended. Local emergency services responded to the crash site, where a fire erupted, though the extent of damage remains unclear.