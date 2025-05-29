Left Menu

Tragic Crash: South Korean Navy Plane Down, Search Continues

A South Korean navy P-3 plane crashed during a training flight, resulting in at least two casualties. The aircraft went down near Pohang, spurring search efforts for missing crew members. The navy has grounded all P-3 flights and formed an investigative task force after the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:44 IST
A South Korean navy aircraft carrying four crew members crashed on Thursday, leading to at least two fatalities, according to navy officials. The P-3 patrol plane, which departed from Pohang, plummeted for reasons yet unknown.

Navy officer Cho Young-sang stated in a briefing that two bodies had been recovered and were being transported to a hospital. The search for the other two crew members is ongoing.

Authorities have not reported any civilian casualties. Meanwhile, a task force has been set up to determine the cause, and all P-3 flights have been temporarily suspended. Local emergency services responded to the crash site, where a fire erupted, though the extent of damage remains unclear.

