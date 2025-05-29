Dramatic Capture: Escaped Sikkim Assault Suspect Re-Arrested
An accused sexual offender, who escaped custody in Sikkim, was recaptured near the West Bengal border after a 19-hour manhunt. The 24-year-old had initially fled police custody at Rangpo station and was later located in Singlebong village. He was re-arrested under the POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
A man who was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager managed to escape custody at the Rangpo police station in Sikkim. However, he was apprehended again after being located near a village close to the West Bengal border, a police officer revealed on Thursday.
The suspect was found in a densely forested area near the Singlebong village following an intensive search operation, according to the police officer. The area had been thoroughly combed, leading to his arrest within 19 hours, as confirmed by Dichen Tshomo, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rangpo police station.
'We acted on specific inputs and successfully captured him,' Tshomo stated. The 24-year-old was originally apprehended on May 27 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act but escaped custody early Wednesday morning by injuring a policeman and pretending to use the restroom.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikkim
- sexual assault
- escape
- arrest
- Rangpo
- POCSO
- West Bengal
- border
- police
- manhunt
ALSO READ
West Bengal Government Introduces Livelihood and Social Security Scheme for Jobless Education Employees
West Bengal Unveils Global Cultural Park Initiative
Joyful Homecoming: West Bengal CM Hails BSF Jawan's Release
West Bengal's Diplomatic Challenge: Farmer's Abduction Sparks Cross-Border Tensions
Supreme Court Demands Urgent Establishment of POCSO Courts