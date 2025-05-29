Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Escaped Sikkim Assault Suspect Re-Arrested

An accused sexual offender, who escaped custody in Sikkim, was recaptured near the West Bengal border after a 19-hour manhunt. The 24-year-old had initially fled police custody at Rangpo station and was later located in Singlebong village. He was re-arrested under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:37 IST
Dramatic Capture: Escaped Sikkim Assault Suspect Re-Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man who was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager managed to escape custody at the Rangpo police station in Sikkim. However, he was apprehended again after being located near a village close to the West Bengal border, a police officer revealed on Thursday.

The suspect was found in a densely forested area near the Singlebong village following an intensive search operation, according to the police officer. The area had been thoroughly combed, leading to his arrest within 19 hours, as confirmed by Dichen Tshomo, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rangpo police station.

'We acted on specific inputs and successfully captured him,' Tshomo stated. The 24-year-old was originally apprehended on May 27 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act but escaped custody early Wednesday morning by injuring a policeman and pretending to use the restroom.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025