Dramatic Capture: Escaped Sikkim Assault Suspect Re-Arrested

A man who was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager managed to escape custody at the Rangpo police station in Sikkim. However, he was apprehended again after being located near a village close to the West Bengal border, a police officer revealed on Thursday.

The suspect was found in a densely forested area near the Singlebong village following an intensive search operation, according to the police officer. The area had been thoroughly combed, leading to his arrest within 19 hours, as confirmed by Dichen Tshomo, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rangpo police station.

'We acted on specific inputs and successfully captured him,' Tshomo stated. The 24-year-old was originally apprehended on May 27 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act but escaped custody early Wednesday morning by injuring a policeman and pretending to use the restroom.