VP Dhankhar Backs Caste Census, Calls Data the Foundation of Viksit Bharat

Vice-President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered a profound and visionary address to the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Probationers of 2024 and 2025 batches in the national capital today, highlighting the transformative role of statistics in building a just, inclusive, and evidence-based New India. Emphasizing the government’s landmark decision to include caste-based enumeration in the upcoming decadal census, the Vice-President said the move would be “game-changing, socially empowering, and democratically necessary.”

Addressing the young officers, Shri Dhankhar described caste data as a tool for integration, not division, likening it to a diagnostic MRI scan that helps uncover unseen realities to enable better policymaking. His remarks come amid rising discourse around the inclusion of caste data in governance frameworks, and reflect a broader policy shift toward data-driven equity and social justice.

Caste Census: “A Transformative Step Toward Social Justice”

Calling the inclusion of caste-based enumeration a bold and visionary move by the government, Shri Dhankhar said, “It will be an eye-opener. It will satisfy the aspirations of millions and ensure targeted policy outcomes that turn abstract constitutional values into measurable progress.”

He recalled how the last caste-based census was conducted in 1931, and how he personally referred to it in search of information about his own caste background. “I therefore realise its importance,” he reflected. The Vice-President strongly countered criticisms that caste enumeration may lead to division. “Thoughtfully collected caste data will become a vehicle of inclusion, not discord,” he emphasized.

Statistics as Governance Backbone: “Surgery Cannot Be Performed in the Dark”

In a compelling analogy, Shri Dhankhar compared policymaking without current data to performing surgery in the dark. “Without robust statistics, we are blind to the social and economic dynamics shaping our nation,” he warned, highlighting the critical importance of timely, reliable, and detailed data.

He told the probationers, “Every data point is a human story, and every trend line defines our collective direction.” The Vice-President urged the officers to embrace their role as guardians of India's socio-economic compass, reminding them that statistics serve people—not just policies.

Data-Driven Bharat: From Reactive Governance to Strategic Stewardship

Shri Dhankhar emphasized that data allows governments to transition from reactive firefighting to proactive foresight, saying, “When policy is reactive, it is a sign of failure in foresight. But with precise diagnostics, we shift to stewardship.”

He advocated for real-time and relevant data, cautioning that outdated or stale figures lead to misguided policies. “Timely data enables exponential results, not just incremental gains,” he asserted. He called on officers to identify patterns, draw insightful conclusions, and ensure policy synchronization with contemporary realities.

Demographics and National Security: Data Beyond Numbers

The Vice-President pointed out that demographic trends are not just statistical charts, but reflections of deeper societal transformations. He urged officers to use demographic analysis to inform national security, sovereignty, and sustainability strategies.

“Understanding statistical trends in demography can help us anticipate threat perceptions, devise inclusive policies, and craft resilient governance models,” he explained. He termed statistical officers as “custodians of India’s transformation compass”, whose inputs are crucial for secure and sustainable development.

Equity Through Evidence: Officers as Architects of Justice

Echoing the values enshrined in the Constitution, Shri Dhankhar told the probationers, “Your work is about giving voice to those who cannot speak up. Your data brings light to hidden inequalities.”

He emphasized that “statistical cartography reveals the geometries of injustice”, and enables targeted interventions for the vulnerable. “Democracy has meaning only when those who cannot help themselves are supported without needing to ask,” he asserted, underlining the moral weight of data in a democratic society.

A Nation on the Rise: Viksit Bharat and the Bureaucracy’s Role

The Vice-President hailed India’s rise as “unstoppable”, stating that the country has moved from being a land of potential to a land of performance and delivery. He said, “Viksit Bharat is not a dream—it is our destination.”

He credited the synergy between political leadership and bureaucratic execution for India’s recent leaps in economic growth, infrastructure development, and global recognition. “India’s bureaucracy is the finest in the world, and its performance reaches new heights when guided by visionary leadership,” he said.

Language and Identity: A Mosaic of Unity

In a powerful reflection on India’s linguistic heritage, Shri Dhankhar asserted that languages are not a cause of division but a pillar of unity. He praised India’s eight classical languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Odia, Sanskrit, and Hindi, saying that their literary contributions form a “goldmine of global knowledge.”

He endorsed the National Education Policy’s focus on mother tongues, highlighting initiatives where medical and engineering education is now being offered in vernacular languages. “Our languages are our spinal strength,” he declared, urging a soothing and inclusive approach to linguistic diversity in governance and culture.

Statistics: From Numbers to Nationhood

Concluding his address, the Vice-President described statistics as the lifeblood of democratic progress, stressing that every digit is a reflection of aspirations, not abstraction. He called on officers to see themselves as agents of equality, evidence, and excellence, and to build a statistically empowered India where data leads the way to dignity and development.

“You are not just statisticians—you are nation builders with a moral compass,” he told the ISS probationers, challenging them to chart India’s future with accuracy, empathy, and accountability.

Dignitaries Present

The ceremony was graced by:

Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

Shri P. R. Meshram, Director General, MoSPI

Senior officials, faculty members, and family members of the probationers

Together, the event served as a stirring reminder of the power of statistics to transform governance, society, and national vision in the journey towards a truly Viksit Bharat.