Left Menu

Fatal Dispute in Delhi Park: Two Arrested for Murder

Two men, Nadeem Salmani and Faizan, were arrested for murdering Tosib, a laborer, in Delhi's Rohini. The incident, rooted in a financial dispute, occurred in a public park. Tosib's brother, Fraid, reported the case leading to the arrest, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:47 IST
Fatal Dispute in Delhi Park: Two Arrested for Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Delhi's Rohini, two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man named Tosib. The assailants, identified as 45-year-old Nadeem Salmani, also known as Khali, and 24-year-old Faizan, were apprehended following a swift police operation.

Tosib, who worked in a fish market as a laborer, was found with a slit throat in a public park. Authorities stated that the murder stemmed from a financial disagreement between Tosib and Faizan, leading to the tragic event.

A tip-off received by the police prompted an investigation after Tosib's body was found early in the morning near Aman Vihar. The body was transported for postmortem examination, while Tosib's brother, Fraid, filed a formal complaint that initiated the arrests. Further investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025