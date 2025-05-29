Fatal Dispute in Delhi Park: Two Arrested for Murder

In a shocking incident in Delhi's Rohini, two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man named Tosib. The assailants, identified as 45-year-old Nadeem Salmani, also known as Khali, and 24-year-old Faizan, were apprehended following a swift police operation.

Tosib, who worked in a fish market as a laborer, was found with a slit throat in a public park. Authorities stated that the murder stemmed from a financial disagreement between Tosib and Faizan, leading to the tragic event.

A tip-off received by the police prompted an investigation after Tosib's body was found early in the morning near Aman Vihar. The body was transported for postmortem examination, while Tosib's brother, Fraid, filed a formal complaint that initiated the arrests. Further investigation is ongoing.