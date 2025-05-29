World Leaders on the Move: Key Diplomatic Events Worldwide

Diplomatic engagements are seeing an uptick globally as leaders convene for political and economic discussions. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to meet his Slovenian counterpart in Madrid. This marks a significant dialogue in European relations on May 29.

In Southeast Asia, French President Emmanuel Macron is conducting a visit that caps off with pivotal meetings in Indonesia. Such diplomatic outreach highlights France's strategic interest in the region's potential.

The European community also gears up for crucial financial discussions. Economic affairs ministers will gather for the latest EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting, demonstrating the significance of coordinated responses to economic challenges.

