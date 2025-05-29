Left Menu

Mistrial Declared in Diego Maradona's Homicide Case

The 2020 homicide trial involving Diego Maradona's medical team was declared a mistrial. Charged with negligent homicide, the team faced serious allegations following Maradona’s death. A judge related ethical breach prompted a new trial decision, highlighting challenges in the judicial proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:20 IST
Mistrial Declared in Diego Maradona's Homicide Case

The homicide case against the medical team of Diego Maradona has been declared a mistrial, according to lawyers on Thursday. The football legend's death in 2020, due to heart failure while recovering from surgery, led to charges against seven medical professionals for negligent homicide.

These defendants have consistently denied accusations of 'simple homicide with eventual intent' related to Maradona's treatment, risking sentences of eight to 25 years. The precise date for a new trial remains unannounced, as do the nominations for a fresh panel of judges.

The Thursday decision was propelled by Judge Julieta Makintach's resignation following accusations of ethical misconduct. Reports indicate a video showing her engaged with a documentary crew within courthouse premises, violating judicial protocols, emerged, exacerbating the case's judicial complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025