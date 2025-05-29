Mistrial Declared in Diego Maradona's Homicide Case

The homicide case against the medical team of Diego Maradona has been declared a mistrial, according to lawyers on Thursday. The football legend's death in 2020, due to heart failure while recovering from surgery, led to charges against seven medical professionals for negligent homicide.

These defendants have consistently denied accusations of 'simple homicide with eventual intent' related to Maradona's treatment, risking sentences of eight to 25 years. The precise date for a new trial remains unannounced, as do the nominations for a fresh panel of judges.

The Thursday decision was propelled by Judge Julieta Makintach's resignation following accusations of ethical misconduct. Reports indicate a video showing her engaged with a documentary crew within courthouse premises, violating judicial protocols, emerged, exacerbating the case's judicial complexities.

