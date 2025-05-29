Mistrial Declared in Diego Maradona's Homicide Case
The 2020 homicide trial involving Diego Maradona's medical team was declared a mistrial. Charged with negligent homicide, the team faced serious allegations following Maradona’s death. A judge related ethical breach prompted a new trial decision, highlighting challenges in the judicial proceedings.
The homicide case against the medical team of Diego Maradona has been declared a mistrial, according to lawyers on Thursday. The football legend's death in 2020, due to heart failure while recovering from surgery, led to charges against seven medical professionals for negligent homicide.
These defendants have consistently denied accusations of 'simple homicide with eventual intent' related to Maradona's treatment, risking sentences of eight to 25 years. The precise date for a new trial remains unannounced, as do the nominations for a fresh panel of judges.
The Thursday decision was propelled by Judge Julieta Makintach's resignation following accusations of ethical misconduct. Reports indicate a video showing her engaged with a documentary crew within courthouse premises, violating judicial protocols, emerged, exacerbating the case's judicial complexities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biotech Firms Rethink Trial Strategies Amid FDA Uncertainties
Tension Escalates: Jehovah's Witnesses Receive Dire Threats Amid Ongoing Trial
Around 7 pc of India's greenhouse gas emissions from industrial boilers: Report
Chhattisgarh's Educational and Industrial Revolution
Cassie is due back for a second day of testimony in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial