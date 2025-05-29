Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Sand Policy and Political Discourse

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced a new sand policy aimed at curbing illegal mining and warned officers against unlawful activities. He addressed various issues, including land records staff strikes and upcoming elections, while dismissing rumors and criticizing opposition figures to maintain political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:21 IST
Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule unveiled a new sand policy designed to tackle illegal mining and dismantle criminal syndicates in the industry. He urged officials to resist engaging in unlawful activities, even under pressure, reiterating the government's commitment to industry reform within three years.

Addressing the land records department's staff strike, Bawankule issued a stern warning against unauthorized absence, emphasizing that demands would only be considered upon resumption of duties. He assured government readiness to resolve employee grievances, urging dialogue for justice across department ranks.

Commenting on the political climate, Bawankule supported bipartisan appreciation, lauded Sharad Pawar's contributions, and criticized misinformation regarding funds for tribal communities. He also disapproved of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks, affirming Maharashtra BJP's preparedness for upcoming local elections amid alliance strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

