High-Quality Scotch Seized in Maharashtra Excise Crackdown

The Maharashtra Excise department seized illicit high-quality Scotch worth over Rs 13 lakh during raids in Thane district. Three individuals were arrested for selling alcohol not allowed in the state. The seized liquor, made in Haryana and Delhi, was found in Ulhasnagar and Ambernath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-05-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 09:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Maharashtra Excise department has successfully seized illicit high-quality Scotch worth more than Rs 13 lakh from Thane district locations, an official confirmed on Friday.

Three individuals have been apprehended following the seizures. The confiscated liquor, originating from Haryana and Delhi, is prohibited for sale in Maharashtra, as per a statement from Pravin Tambe, the Superintendent of State Excise, Thane.

Acting on a lead, department officials conducted raids at two sites in Ulhasnagar and another in Ambernath, recovering a total of 352 bottles. The identified suspects include Arun Kumar Ramchandra Poptani, Suraj Srikaushal Shukla, and Deepak Rajkumar Nankani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

