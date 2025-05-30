High-Quality Scotch Seized in Maharashtra Excise Crackdown

In a significant crackdown, the Maharashtra Excise department has successfully seized illicit high-quality Scotch worth more than Rs 13 lakh from Thane district locations, an official confirmed on Friday.

Three individuals have been apprehended following the seizures. The confiscated liquor, originating from Haryana and Delhi, is prohibited for sale in Maharashtra, as per a statement from Pravin Tambe, the Superintendent of State Excise, Thane.

Acting on a lead, department officials conducted raids at two sites in Ulhasnagar and another in Ambernath, recovering a total of 352 bottles. The identified suspects include Arun Kumar Ramchandra Poptani, Suraj Srikaushal Shukla, and Deepak Rajkumar Nankani.

