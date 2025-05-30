CCPA Cracks Down on Illegal Walkie-Talkie Sales

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued detailed guidelines on Friday aimed at preventing the illegal sale of radio equipment, such as walkie-talkies, on e-commerce platforms.

The framework seeks to ensure that devices are sold with necessary frequency disclosures, licensing information, and Equipment Type Approval, enforcing compliance with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. These guidelines were developed after thorough consultations with the Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry of Home Affairs, incorporating significant regulatory and security aspects.

By mandating clear disclosure of frequency ranges and licensing obligations, the CCPA aims to counter the misleading notion that such devices can be operated freely. E-commerce platforms are required to conduct due diligence, verify regulatory compliance, and remove non-compliant listings. Violations will incur penalties, and platforms could face liability for non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)