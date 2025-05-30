Karnataka's New Digital Governance Tool: The CM Dashboard

Karnataka's governance ecosystem received a technological boost with the launch of the 'Chief Minister's Dashboard.' This innovative platform offers real-time insights into critical development indicators across the state, providing a data-driven approach to policymaking.

Announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a strategic meeting at Vidhana Soudha, the dashboard showcases the state's commitment to enhanced transparency and structured governance. Developed by the Centre for e-Governance, it aggregates data from various state departments through APIs, eliminating the need for manual data entry.

The platform categorizes state performance into sectors like Economic Growth, Legal Management, Infrastructure, and Citizen-Centric Governance, fostering accessible and efficient public service monitoring. The microservices-based architecture ensures scalability and easy integration, marking a step forward in accountable governance.

