Karnataka's New Digital Governance Tool: The CM Dashboard
The 'Chief Minister's Dashboard' in Karnataka is a real-time platform offering insights into state development indicators. Launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the dashboard aims to enhance data-driven governance by integrating performance data from various sectors and promoting transparency via public accessibility to real-time metrics.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's governance ecosystem received a technological boost with the launch of the 'Chief Minister's Dashboard.' This innovative platform offers real-time insights into critical development indicators across the state, providing a data-driven approach to policymaking.
Announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a strategic meeting at Vidhana Soudha, the dashboard showcases the state's commitment to enhanced transparency and structured governance. Developed by the Centre for e-Governance, it aggregates data from various state departments through APIs, eliminating the need for manual data entry.
The platform categorizes state performance into sectors like Economic Growth, Legal Management, Infrastructure, and Citizen-Centric Governance, fostering accessible and efficient public service monitoring. The microservices-based architecture ensures scalability and easy integration, marking a step forward in accountable governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
