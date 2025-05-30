Left Menu

Justice Dharmesh Sharma: A Judicial Journey of Integrity and Impact

The Delhi High Court bid farewell to Justice Dharmesh Sharma, highlighting his significant judicial contributions. Known for landmark rulings, such as convictions in the Unnao rape case and Uphaar cinema fire case, he reflected on his career, emphasizing the need for nurturing talent within the justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:15 IST
Justice Dharmesh Sharma: A Judicial Journey of Integrity and Impact
Justice Dharmesh Sharma
The Delhi High Court bade farewell to Justice Dharmesh Sharma on Friday, marking the end of an impactful judicial career as he approaches his retirement on June 8. Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya praised Justice Sharma's immense contribution to both judicial decisions and administrative reforms within the legal framework.

Justice Sharma, who has served the judiciary for over 30 years, expressed mixed feelings about his relatively short high court tenure. He highlighted landmark judgments, such as the conviction of ex-BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case and upholding the Ansal brothers' conviction in the Uphaar tragedy.

Reflecting on his career, Justice Sharma emphasized nurturing talented legal professionals and the pivotal role of the bar. His tenure witnessed significant rulings, including key decisions concerning environmental protection and addressing cyber fraud. He leaves a legacy characterized by integrity and a robust commitment to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

