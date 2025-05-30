Left Menu

Arrest in Vikhroli: Man Charged Under POCSO Act

A 31-year-old man named Sameer Shaikh was arrested in Vikhroli for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl. Authorities apprehended him based on technical evidence and CCTV footage. He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:37 IST
A man was arrested on Friday on charges of raping a 17-year-old girl in Vikhroli, following a break-in through her window, according to local police officials.

The suspect, identified as Sameer Shaikh, is 31 years old. He was detained after investigators reviewed technical inputs and CCTV evidence, a police source confirmed.

Shaikh has been formally charged with rape and related offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as stated by an official at the Vikhroli Parksite police station.

