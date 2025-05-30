Arrest in Vikhroli: Man Charged Under POCSO Act

A man was arrested on Friday on charges of raping a 17-year-old girl in Vikhroli, following a break-in through her window, according to local police officials.

The suspect, identified as Sameer Shaikh, is 31 years old. He was detained after investigators reviewed technical inputs and CCTV evidence, a police source confirmed.

Shaikh has been formally charged with rape and related offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as stated by an official at the Vikhroli Parksite police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)