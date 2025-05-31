Left Menu

Syrian Democratic Forces Open Dialogue with Turkey

Mazloum Abdi, head of the Syrian Democratic Forces, revealed ongoing direct communication with Turkey. The announcement follows a U.S.-mediated ceasefire agreed upon in December, after conflicts erupted due to rebel advances on Damascus. Abdi expressed openness to meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 31-05-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 00:09 IST
Mazloum Abdi, the leader of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), announced on Friday that they are engaged in direct talks with Turkey. Abdi stated they're not opposed to meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

This development comes months after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in December. The ceasefire was necessitated by violent skirmishes when rebel groups surged towards Damascus, threatening the control of then-president Bashar al-Assad.

The willingness to dialogue signals a potential thaw in relations, as both parties navigate complex regional dynamics. Potential talks with Erdogan represent a significant shift in the Syrian conflict landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

