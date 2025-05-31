David Seymour's Rise: From Libertarian Leader to Deputy Prime Minister

David Seymour, the leader of ACT New Zealand, assumed the role of deputy prime minister on Saturday, succeeding Winston Peters. His appointment comes as part of a coalition deal within New Zealand's tri-party government, formed last year.

Seymour's ACT New Zealand party, considered the junior partner in the coalition, joins forces with New Zealand First and the National Party, led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Auckland's Government House.

Seymour, a parliament member since 2014, continues as the regulation minister and holds titles in health, finance, and education sectors. Known for advocating smaller government roles, he has championed issues like legalising euthanasia and wider free market adoption.