Historic Live Broadcast: Sheikh Hasina Faces Tribunal Charges in Bangladesh

In a groundbreaking move for Bangladesh, the International Crimes Tribunal is set to conduct a live televised hearing of charges against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Scheduled for Sunday, this event marks the first instance of live court proceedings broadcasted in the country.

Sheikh Hasina, who was deposed on August 5, 2024, following a student-led mass protest, is set to face multiple charges related to crimes against humanity during the July-August 2024 uprisings. Previously, court trials in Bangladesh prohibited the media from photographing or broadcasting proceedings.

The tribunal's decision to televise the event aims to bring transparency to the judicial process. Alongside Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun will also face charges. Official proceedings are expected to begin at 9.30 am, with the state-run BTV broadcasting live.

(With inputs from agencies.)