US Scandals, Spending Shifts, and Policy Updates: The Latest Headlines
A US appeals court reinstated the conviction of a former USC coach in the 'Varsity Blues' scandal. Meanwhile, consumer spending trails with inflation easing, Patricia Krenwinkel seeks parole, and Trump discusses autoworker manufacturing. Newark airport runway reopens early amidst staffing shortages, and enhanced vetting for Harvard visa applicants begins.
A federal appeals court has reinstated the bribery conviction of Jovan Vavic, a former USC water polo coach implicated in the 'Varsity Blues' college admissions scandal. Vavic was previously found guilty of accepting payments to aid wealthy families in getting their children admitted to USC under the guise of athletic recruits.
In economic news, US consumer spending saw only a slight increase in April as households preferred to save against a backdrop of economic uncertainty. This cautious approach comes amidst a slowing inflation rate, offering temporary reprieve to consumers across the nation.
Elsewhere, Patricia Krenwinkel, a former follower of Charles Manson, has been recommended for parole. In aviation, Newark Liberty International Airport will reopen its runway ahead of schedule, having faced several weeks of disruptions due to equipment failures and staffing shortages.
