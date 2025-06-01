Tragic Discovery: Sibling Double Suicide in Delhi Flat

In a tragic turn of events, two siblings were found dead in their locked apartment in Dilshad Garden, East Delhi, on Saturday, police reported.

Upon receiving a PCR call about a foul odor emerging from the residence in Pocket D, Seemapuri police rushed to the scene, discovering the lifeless bodies of Viresh Kumar Tomar, 32, and his sister Chinki, 30, hanging from the ceiling.

Crime scene and forensic experts conducted a comprehensive investigation, but no suicide note was discovered. Authorities suspect suicide and are currently exploring all possible angles, while postmortem examinations are being conducted to determine the precise circumstances leading to their deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)