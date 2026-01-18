Mystery Bullets Found in Mumbai Apartment Sparks Police Probe
Two bullets were found inside separate flats of Nalanda Apartment in Mumbai's Oshiwara, sparking a police investigation. The bullets, discovered on the second and fourth floors, did not result in any injuries, but have led to an active police and Crime Branch probe to determine their origin.
- Country:
- India
The discovery of two bullets within separate flats of a residential building has spurred an investigation in Mumbai's Oshiwara area. Neither bullet induced injuries, but the curious circumstances have prompted law enforcement to take action.
On Sunday night, a bullet was recovered from a flat on the second floor and another from a fourth-floor flat in Nalanda Apartment. Responding rapidly, personnel from the local police station and the Crime Branch initiated a probe to understand how the bullets arrived at the scene.
This incident has raised concerns regarding the security within the residential complex and highlights the importance of safeguarding residents. Detectives are currently piecing together the timeline and source of these projectiles to ensure community safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Oshiwara
- bullets
- police
- investigation
- flats
- Nalanda
- Crime Branch
- security
- community
ALSO READ
Mysterious Forest Murder Sparks Investigation in Uttar Pradesh
Political Tensions Flare in Kerala Over Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation
ATR 42-500 Crash Sparks Urgent Investigation in Indonesia
Federal Reserve Under Fire: Jerome Powell Faces Investigation Amid Trump Pressure
Hazaribag Blast: Investigations Continue as RDX Ruled Out