Mystery Bullets Found in Mumbai Apartment Sparks Police Probe

The discovery of two bullets within separate flats of a residential building has spurred an investigation in Mumbai's Oshiwara area. Neither bullet induced injuries, but the curious circumstances have prompted law enforcement to take action.

On Sunday night, a bullet was recovered from a flat on the second floor and another from a fourth-floor flat in Nalanda Apartment. Responding rapidly, personnel from the local police station and the Crime Branch initiated a probe to understand how the bullets arrived at the scene.

This incident has raised concerns regarding the security within the residential complex and highlights the importance of safeguarding residents. Detectives are currently piecing together the timeline and source of these projectiles to ensure community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)