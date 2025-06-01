Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly CNG Explosion in Delhi's Sunder Nagri

In northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri, a CNG cylinder explosion at a godown led to the death of two minor siblings, who suffered over 85% burns. The blast injured four people and caused significant property damage. The godown operated without authorization. Legal actions are in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri, two young siblings succumbed to their injuries after a CNG cylinder explosion at an unauthorized godown. The explosion, which occurred on Saturday, also seriously injured two others.

The powerful blast, which happened during a repair operation, shattered the iron gate and scattered debris, impacting children playing nearby. While no fire ensued, the shockwave resulted in notable damage to surrounding properties.

Authorities have escalated the investigation by adding charges of death by negligence. Efforts to apprehend the godown owner are ongoing, as forensic teams work to gather evidence of the unauthorized operation.

