Tragedy Strikes: Deadly CNG Explosion in Delhi's Sunder Nagri

In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri, two young siblings succumbed to their injuries after a CNG cylinder explosion at an unauthorized godown. The explosion, which occurred on Saturday, also seriously injured two others.

The powerful blast, which happened during a repair operation, shattered the iron gate and scattered debris, impacting children playing nearby. While no fire ensued, the shockwave resulted in notable damage to surrounding properties.

Authorities have escalated the investigation by adding charges of death by negligence. Efforts to apprehend the godown owner are ongoing, as forensic teams work to gather evidence of the unauthorized operation.