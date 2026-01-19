Left Menu

UP woman dies after child birth at hospital; family alleges negligence

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:48 IST
A 25-year-old woman who was admitted to a hospital for delivery died on Monday, triggering protests against the medical facility by her family members, police said.

Neelu, a native of Palhapur village under the Colonelganj area, was brought to the Colonelganj Community Health Centre (CHC) for delivery by her husband Sandeep.

Doctors conducted a normal delivery at the CHC, but her condition deteriorated afterwards, officials said.

Sandeep alleged that after the delivery, the hospital staff left his wife unattended.

As her condition worsened, she was referred to the district women's hospital on oxygen support. However, she died on the way before reaching the hospital, her husband claimed.

Angered by the death, family members brought the body back to the CHC and staged a protest, accusing doctors and staff of negligence.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and pacified the protesters before sending the body for a post-mortem.

CHC Superintendent Dr Saumya Srivastava said the patient's condition was already critical.

Station House Officer, Colonelganj, Narendra Pratap Rai, said no written complaint had been received and further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

