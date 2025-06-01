Left Menu

High-Profile Arrests: Notorious Smugglers Finally Captured

Five men, wanted for smuggling psychotropic substances and other serious crimes, have been arrested in India. They were apprehended from various locations, carrying a total bounty of Rs 1.20 lakh. The arrests highlight a significant breakthrough in ongoing police operations against organized crime.

Jodhpur | Updated: 01-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 18:29 IST
Authorities have successfully apprehended five men, long sought after for their involvement in the smuggling of psychotropic substances such as poppy husk and opium, among other offenses.

The operation was confirmed by IGP Vikas Kumar of the Jodhpur Range, noting these individuals were captured nationwide and had been carrying a collective reward of Rs 1.20 lakh.

Among them was Bhagirath Ram, elusive for seven years and found in Goa, whose capture was pivotal in detaining accomplice Dinesh, tied to facilitating the gang. The crackdown marks a significant step in curbing illicit narcotic trade.

