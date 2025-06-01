Tragic Loss: Differently-Abled Woman Kidnapped and Murdered in Delhi
A 22-year-old differently-abled woman has been allegedly kidnapped and murdered in southeast Delhi. The incident occurred in Madanpur Khadar and her body was discovered in a nearby shanty. Police have registered a case and a suspect is being traced. The probable cause of death is asphyxia due to strangulation.
In a heart-wrenching incident in southeast Delhi, a 22-year-old differently-abled woman was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in the early hours of Sunday, authorities revealed.
The victim, initially reported missing at 1:02 am, led to a frantic police search following a PCR call. The search culminated with the discovery of her body in an abandoned shanty in the Madanpur Khadar area.
Police have registered charges of kidnapping and murder at the Kalindi Kunj Police Station, as investigations unfold. A suspect, identified with the aid of local residents, is currently being traced. Early postmortem analysis indicates asphyxia due to strangulation as the cause of death.
