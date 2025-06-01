Left Menu

Daring Escape: Home Guard Clings to Pickup Jeep for a Kilometer

A home guard was dragged for nearly a kilometer on a jeep's bonnet after a hit at a Faridabad checkpoint. The incident occurred when the driver, lacking vehicle documents, fled the scene. The driver was later arrested, and the guard was treated for leg injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:37 IST
Daring Escape: Home Guard Clings to Pickup Jeep for a Kilometer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident in Faridabad, a home guard was dragged for about a kilometer on the bonnet of a pickup jeep after it hit him at a police checkpoint. The shocking scene unfolded when the driver refused a document check, leading to a harrowing journey for the guard.

The incident occurred at Sohna T point on the Delhi-Mathura road. Home Guard Gaurav, stationed at the checkpoint with Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, was struck as the driver sped away, leading Gaurav to cling to the vehicle's iron net for almost a kilometer.

After sustaining leg injuries, the driver, identified as Kundan, was apprehended in Tirkha Colony. Police revealed the driver fled because he lacked complete vehicle documents. He has been arrested, and the pickup was seized, with a case registered at the City Ballabgarh police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025