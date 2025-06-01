Daring Escape: Home Guard Clings to Pickup Jeep for a Kilometer

In a dramatic incident in Faridabad, a home guard was dragged for about a kilometer on the bonnet of a pickup jeep after it hit him at a police checkpoint. The shocking scene unfolded when the driver refused a document check, leading to a harrowing journey for the guard.

The incident occurred at Sohna T point on the Delhi-Mathura road. Home Guard Gaurav, stationed at the checkpoint with Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, was struck as the driver sped away, leading Gaurav to cling to the vehicle's iron net for almost a kilometer.

After sustaining leg injuries, the driver, identified as Kundan, was apprehended in Tirkha Colony. Police revealed the driver fled because he lacked complete vehicle documents. He has been arrested, and the pickup was seized, with a case registered at the City Ballabgarh police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)