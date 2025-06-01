CBI Cracks Down on IRS Officer for Bribe Involving Pizza Chain

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested senior IRS officer Amit Kumar Singal and his associate Harsh Kotak for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from Sanam Kapoor, the owner of La Pino'z Pizza, officials confirmed Sunday.

Singal, holding the position of additional director general at the Directorate of Taxpayer Services, allegedly demanded a total bribe of Rs 45 lakh to resolve an income tax issue for Kapoor. Kotak was reportedly collecting the first installment at Singal's Mohali residence when the CBI intervened.

Kapoor's grievance prompted the CBI's involvement, leading to a coordinated raid and subsequent arrests in Delhi and Punjab. Legal proceedings are underway, with the accused currently in judicial custody.