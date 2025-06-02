Trade Talks Tension: China's Response to U.S. Accusations
China rebuffs U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of breaching a Geneva trade agreement, asserting they are 'groundless.' The U.S. has initiated 'discriminatory' economic actions against China, leading to instability, Beijing states. Talks previously aimed to freeze tariffs and ease trade tensions.
China has strongly denied U.S. President Donald Trump's allegations that Beijing violated the Geneva trade consensus, labeling them as 'groundless.' The nation's commerce ministry assured it would adopt strategic measures to protect its interests amidst growing tensions.
The accusation from Trump, claiming China reneged on a pact to reduce tariffs, was countered by the ministry, which maintained that China has adhered to the Geneva agreement. Meanwhile, it highlighted U.S. initiatives perceived as 'discriminatory,' including AI chip export regulations and student visa revocations.
No specific retaliatory actions were detailed by China. However, the Geneva dialogue saw both nations agreeing to temporarily halt new tariffs, with China committing to lift countermeasures impacting critical U.S. imports. Recent U.S. tariff escalations could further strain these diplomatic efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
