Delhi Assembly's Progressive Legislative Reforms
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has announced the upcoming release of a 100-day report of the Delhi Assembly on June 6. He revealed plans to amend the Rules of Procedure to align with national parliamentary standards, incorporating gender-neutral language and establishing new committees for welfare issues.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has declared that a comprehensive report on the last 100 days of the Delhi Assembly will be unveiled on June 6. This announcement was made during a press conference, where Gupta laid out plans to overhaul the current legislative framework.
Gupta emphasized the intention to bring the Rules of Procedure of the Assembly in line with those of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. A draft is ready, and the first meeting of the Rules Committee is scheduled for June 5, promising necessary amendments.
He also highlighted the commitment to use gender-neutral language in legislative procedures. Moreover, two new committees focusing on the welfare of senior citizens and the transgender community have been established, showcasing the Assembly's focus on inclusivity and social welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sansad Ratna Award 2025: Honoring Excellence in Parliamentary Democracy
RLD's Malook Nagar Criticizes Congress Over Parliamentary Delegation Row
India-Pakistan Tensions: Parliamentary Briefing Held on Military Conflict
Parliament to Vote on Privileges Report After Budget Debate, Says Chris Bishop
Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs unanimously condemns trolling of Foreign Secy Vikram Misri, praises his work: Sources.