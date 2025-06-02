Left Menu

Delhi Assembly's Progressive Legislative Reforms

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has announced the upcoming release of a 100-day report of the Delhi Assembly on June 6. He revealed plans to amend the Rules of Procedure to align with national parliamentary standards, incorporating gender-neutral language and establishing new committees for welfare issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:45 IST
Vijender Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has declared that a comprehensive report on the last 100 days of the Delhi Assembly will be unveiled on June 6. This announcement was made during a press conference, where Gupta laid out plans to overhaul the current legislative framework.

Gupta emphasized the intention to bring the Rules of Procedure of the Assembly in line with those of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. A draft is ready, and the first meeting of the Rules Committee is scheduled for June 5, promising necessary amendments.

He also highlighted the commitment to use gender-neutral language in legislative procedures. Moreover, two new committees focusing on the welfare of senior citizens and the transgender community have been established, showcasing the Assembly's focus on inclusivity and social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

