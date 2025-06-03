Liberia, India vow to create terror-free world as Shinde-led delegation concludes visit

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, has concluded a successful visit to Liberia, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to work together in fostering a peaceful, secure, and terror-free world.

The delegation, which concluded its three-day visit to Liberia on Monday, was one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism.

The all-party group was in Monrovia in the final leg of its four-nation visit to the United Arab Emirates, DR Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

''The visit not only reflected the enduring friendship between India and Liberia, but also highlighted the two nations' shared, unwavering stance against terrorism. It concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to work together in fostering a peaceful, secure, and terror-free world,'' the Indian Embassy here said in a press release.

The delegation carried a resolute message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, it said.

On Monday, the delegation met with their counterpart parliamentarians in Liberia's Senate and House of Representatives.

''In a gesture of solidarity'', Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, President Pro-Tempore of the Senate, and Richard Nagbe Koon, Speaker of the House of Representatives, led the parliamentarians in observing a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, the release said.

''In a moving gesture'', Karnga-Lawrence invited Shinde to address the Senate, ''marking the first time an Indian parliamentarian has done so'', it said.

Shinde spoke about India's firm stand against cross-border terrorism and underscored the critical need for international solidarity in confronting this global menace.

''I had the honour of addressing the Senate of Liberia, where I unequivocally presented India's firm policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. During the address, I also highlighted the series of terrorist attacks carried out by Pakistan in India over the past few years,'' the Shiv Sena MP said in a post on X Tuesday.

Liberia was among a select group of countries engaged by India's multi-party delegations, highlighting its importance as a democratic partner in West Africa and its principled stand against terrorism.

''The visit sought to strengthen global consensus on the urgent need to isolate and confront terror networks and their sponsors,'' the release said.

In its meeting with Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr, the delegation conveyed appreciation for his statement of condolence and condemnation addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Mori following the in Pahalgam attack.

They also acknowledged Liberia's upcoming tenure as a non-permanent member of UNSC for the term 2026-27 and the important role of Liberia from this high platform in advancing the fight against the menace of terrorism.

The Liberian leadership reiterated its strong support for India's principled response through Operation Sindoor and emphasised the importance of unified international efforts to combat terrorism, the release said.

Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, was also present during the meeting.

The delegation also engaged with local think tanks and media representatives, reaffirming that ''India's battle against terrorism extends beyond its borders -- it is a defence of global peace, human dignity, and the safety of all humanity,'' the release said.

Besides Shinde, the delegation comprised Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), ET Mohmd Basheer (Indian Union Muslim League), Atul Garg (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia (BJP), and former diplomat Sujan Chinoy.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

