Tragic Lunch Dispute: Husband Arrested for Wife's Death Over Egg Curry
A 41-year-old woman from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was allegedly killed by her husband for failing to cook egg curry for lunch. The incident led to the arrest of the husband after he confessed to the crime. The case was reported by the woman's mother.
A shocking incident unfolded in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, where a 41-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband. The dispute arose after she failed to serve egg curry for lunch, a meal preference that had deadly consequences.
The accused, Lama Baskey, reportedly struck his wife, Basanti, on the head with a pipe in a fit of rage. The attack proved fatal, resulting in her death on the spot, as confirmed by police officials.
The incident was brought to light by the woman's mother, Main Hembram, who filed a police complaint. Following his confession, the husband was arrested. The body was sent to the Udala Sub Divisional Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
