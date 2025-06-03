Left Menu

Tragic Lunch Dispute: Husband Arrested for Wife's Death Over Egg Curry

A 41-year-old woman from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was allegedly killed by her husband for failing to cook egg curry for lunch. The incident led to the arrest of the husband after he confessed to the crime. The case was reported by the woman's mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:45 IST
Tragic Lunch Dispute: Husband Arrested for Wife's Death Over Egg Curry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, where a 41-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband. The dispute arose after she failed to serve egg curry for lunch, a meal preference that had deadly consequences.

The accused, Lama Baskey, reportedly struck his wife, Basanti, on the head with a pipe in a fit of rage. The attack proved fatal, resulting in her death on the spot, as confirmed by police officials.

The incident was brought to light by the woman's mother, Main Hembram, who filed a police complaint. Following his confession, the husband was arrested. The body was sent to the Udala Sub Divisional Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025