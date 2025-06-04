In recent developments, Russian forces are reported to have gained control over two strategic settlements in Ukraine, as stated by the Russian Defence Ministry. The settlements in question are Ridkodub, located in eastern Ukraine, and Kindrativka in the northern Sumy region.

These claims regarding the territorial gains have not yet been independently verified by Reuters and other news agencies, raising questions about the current battlefield dynamics and the accurate flow of information coming from the region.

The situation remains tense as both sides continue to engage in warfare, with significant implications for the geopolitical landscape and regional stability in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)