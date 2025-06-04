Left Menu

Supreme Tensions: Bar Association Clash Over Authority

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president, Vikas Singh, has addressed a letter to Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, accusing the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) of operating beyond its scope. Singh emphasized the need for unity and clear delineation of roles to maintain harmony within the court's legal community.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president, Vikas Singh, has voiced concerns over the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association's (SCAORA) actions. On Wednesday, Singh wrote to Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, accusing SCAORA of overstepping its mandate by addressing issues within SCBA's jurisdiction.

Singh's letter highlighted the need for cohesion and disciplined collaboration within the legal community, emphasizing that SCBA is the sole entity representing all practicing lawyers in the Supreme Court. Currently, SCBA has 22,734 members, while SCAORA's scope is intended to be more limited, focusing on Advocates-on-Record specific matters.

Addressing recent SCAORA communications on biometric entry for lawyers, Singh raised concerns over privacy and data security. He affirmed that any Supreme Court mandates would be respected by the bar, but insisted issues like registry protocols and general infrastructure were SCBA's domain.

